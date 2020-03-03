Comparing OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) & Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) and OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sompo and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $33.00 billion 0.44 $1.32 billion $1.74 11.33 OCADO GRP PLC/S $2.26 billion 4.17 -$274.48 million ($0.76) -35.13

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than OCADO GRP PLC/S. OCADO GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sompo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OCADO GRP PLC/S has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and OCADO GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 3.32% 6.71% 0.98% OCADO GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sompo and OCADO GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A OCADO GRP PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sompo beats OCADO GRP PLC/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities. It also offers asset management and defined contribution pension fund management services; roadside assistance services; home remodeling services; and nursing care and healthcare services, including facility based care, homecare, and adult day care services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company is also involved in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. Ocado Group plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

