Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 325.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 350,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,086,000 after acquiring an additional 267,887 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,773.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 170,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 161,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,060.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 152,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

