Critical Contrast: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) versus Akerna (OTCMKTS:KERN)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Data Storage has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Data Storage and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Akerna has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.65%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Data Storage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data Storage and Akerna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.89 million 1.92 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Akerna $10.92 million 9.78 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage -0.08% -0.34% -0.08% Akerna N/A -88.38% -46.68%

Summary

Akerna beats Data Storage on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

