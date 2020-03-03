DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) vs. Brightcove (OTCMKTS:BCOV) Financial Comparison

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DATATRAK International and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Brightcove 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brightcove has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DATATRAK International and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.45 million 1.59 $160,000.00 N/A N/A Brightcove $184.46 million 1.61 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -45.12

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brightcove.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 3.85% 37.64% 4.04% Brightcove -11.87% -8.98% -3.89%

Summary

DATATRAK International beats Brightcove on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

