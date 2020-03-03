Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Purchases 1,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.58.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

