Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Denbury Resources by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

DNR stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Denbury Resources Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

