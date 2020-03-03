Derwent London Plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Derwent London in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

DWVYF opened at $42.00 on Monday. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

