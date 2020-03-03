Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $8.03. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 40,125,848 shares trading hands.

DBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.52 ($7.58).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.61 and a 200 day moving average of €7.28.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (FRA:DBK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

