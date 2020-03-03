DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,886 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

DHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

DHX opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DHI Group Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

