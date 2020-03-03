Diageo’s (DGE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,314 ($43.59).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,834 ($37.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,202.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, with a total value of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last three months, insiders acquired 534 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,500.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

