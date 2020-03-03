DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Robert J. Genetski Purchases 1,100 Shares of Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director Robert J. Genetski acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $12,034.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

