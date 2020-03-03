Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sarah C. Lauber Purchases 1,185 Shares

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

