Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Union Bankshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

