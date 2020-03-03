Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 289.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.