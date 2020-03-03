Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 7,515 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

