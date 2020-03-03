Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 64,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXS opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

