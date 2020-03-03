Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,875.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,285,697.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,267 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

