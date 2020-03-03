Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $822,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

IART opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,192 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

