Duality Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

RSG stock opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.