Duality Advisers LP Decreases Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,651 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.95. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.10.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

