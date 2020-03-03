Duality Advisers LP Has $383,000 Stock Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 12,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

