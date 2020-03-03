Duality Advisers LP Invests $421,000 in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,612 shares of company stock worth $1,770,820. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several research firms have commented on STX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

