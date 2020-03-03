Duality Advisers LP Invests $595,000 in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,245,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 229,271 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,167,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 464,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,473 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE VSH opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

