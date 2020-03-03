Duality Advisers LP Invests $653,000 in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.72. American States Water Co has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.28%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American States Water from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

