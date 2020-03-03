Duality Advisers LP Makes New $382,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 49,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RCL opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.57.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.