Duality Advisers LP Makes New $396,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after buying an additional 929,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after buying an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $23,894,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,319,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 451,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

