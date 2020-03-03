Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,166,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 462,311 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 679,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

