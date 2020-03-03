Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 13,510 Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

