Duality Advisers LP Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,477 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

