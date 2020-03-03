Duality Advisers LP Sells 4,045 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,728,000 after acquiring an additional 223,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,144.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $9,007,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Shares of CW opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

