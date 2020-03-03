Duality Advisers LP Takes $624,000 Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Stoner sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 12,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $369,438.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at $752,410.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,304 shares of company stock worth $6,076,934 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

MNTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.