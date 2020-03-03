Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after acquiring an additional 72,688 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,810,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.16 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

