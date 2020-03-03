Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Short Interest Update

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 639,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

