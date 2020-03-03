Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DY. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE:DY opened at $28.14 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

