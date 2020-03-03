Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Boosted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

