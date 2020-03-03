EAM Investors LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Caci International were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caci International during the first quarter worth $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Caci International by 69.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caci International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the third quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

NYSE:CACI opened at $251.13 on Tuesday. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $288.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

