EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,024 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $6,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.08. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

