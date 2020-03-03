EAM Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,014 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

PCTY opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.10, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $78.77 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.