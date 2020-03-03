EAM Investors LLC Buys 6,029 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 2,362,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 390,959 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 199,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,730,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,658,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

