EAM Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

