EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 43,651 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 116,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.84. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.91.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,851 shares of company stock worth $2,197,595. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

