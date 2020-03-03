EAM Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,677 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 148.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $84,912.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,565.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

