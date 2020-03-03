EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Revance Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30,400.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

RVNC opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

