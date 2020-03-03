EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,689 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,825,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 271,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 867,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 44,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 687,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth $9,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $1,093,096 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

