EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

