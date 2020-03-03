EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 38,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACA stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

