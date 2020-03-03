EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at $3,484,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.56.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

