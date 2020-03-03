EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,838 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Summit Redstone upgraded Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SYNA opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. Synaptics, Incorporated has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

