EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 1,077,482 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $37,707,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $13,067,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 4th quarter valued at $13,060,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,670,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.