EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Papa John’s Int’l as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.56, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

